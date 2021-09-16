Laura Miti wrote;

“The new a Minister of Information, Chushi Kasanda’s press briefing today was concerning both in content and delivery. We can forgive the nervous and clearly unprepared delivery – that can be worked on.

Those threats though, No! We do not need Ministers responding to and validating every critic, like she did Mr Raphael Nakachinda.

For goodness sake, Mr Nakachinda is making little sense right now and clearly seeking exactly the attention the Minister gave him.

The first statement from the Minister cannot be more of the same that drove us crazy under PF. Defending the President, boasting about his election numbers, telling us he will meet Biden. Very blah blah, blah – we are in power.

No, Minister Kasanda. You have huge issues that should have been addressed in your first engagement with the press. Top is the Acess to Information legislation.

By the way, whoever write that speech must never be allowed to draft another.”