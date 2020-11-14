By Richard Banda cic Private Reporter.

CENTRAL ~ Kabwe.

CHUSHI WARNS TUTWA TO BE WORTH HIS SALT AND STOP POACHING PEOPLE FROM HER CONSTITUENCY TO REGISTER AS VOTERS IN HIS CONSTITUENCY IN KABWE CENTRAL.

Chisamba UPND Member of parliament Hon Chushi Kasanda has fired a warning shot at Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Hon Tutwa Ngulube to keep his lane if he is worthy his salt and stop getting people from Chisamba constituency to register as voters in Kabwe Central.

Hon Chushi kasanda has said Hon Tutwa Ngulube has been ferrying people from Chisamba to register in Kabwe central.

Speaking today at KNC radio program in Kabwe where she featured in discussing various issues she made the revelations that Tutwa’s vehicles have been seen in Muswishi and Chinkonkomene wards respectively in Chisamba where village headmen where being enticed to convince their subjects to corporate with Tutwa’s agents by going to Kabwe to get NRCs, and eventually voters cards under Kabwe central. It is alleged that Hon Ngulube is using packed lunch boxes and rice packets to give people he takes from Chisamba. Hon Chushi has warned that Tutwa’s vehicles are well known so are his people and all the agents he is using in Chisamba that he should not cry foul when he is found.

She said Hon Ngulube used the same tactics in 2016 by ferrying people from her constituency to register in his constituency and that is the reason he is MP today.

Tutwa is so unpopular in his own constituency and he needs the vote from Chisamba if he is to retain his seat come 2021.

She also lamented that the police should be professional and fair in the way they carry out their duties.

Members of Parliament were elected by their constituents and it is their mandate to visit their electorates without any interference from the police and therefore do not need a permit to traverse in their constituencies because that’s where they operate from that they only need to notify the police.

She also said that the voter registration exercise in Chisamba is so overwhelming that many people have received it with gratitude but sadly the ECZ did not prepare adequately as manpower inefficiency is affecting the process. She said that Chisamba has so many potential voters who are mainly farmers and would not like to

be in long queues as this is frustrating them.

The registration officer has to multitask by cutting,typing,processing and laminating a single card and therefore affecting the process. She has therefore appealed to the ECZ that they maximize their manpower if at all the targeted 9 million is to be attained.

CIC PRESS TEAM