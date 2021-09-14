CINDY KAUKA CONGRATULATES LIKANDO MUFALI ON HIS NOMINATION AS MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Youth Chairperson Cindy Kauka has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema for nominating former National youth chairman Likando Mufalali as Member of Parliament.

“This nomination has elated a lot of us who were groomed and nurtured Hon Mufalali. Likando is a great man who stood for the party and groomed many young people into political leadership. We are very excited and we thank the President for this great appointment” Said Cindy

President Hichilema has nominated Mutinta Mazoka and Likando Mufalali as Members of Parliament.