By Logic Lukwanda

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CISCA) is demanding for the immediate public release of the report on the shooting to death of prosecutor Nsama Nsama and opposition UPND member Joseph Kaunda, who were shot dead on 23rd December 2020.

This follows a statement issued by state house yesterday that President Edgar Lungu had received the full report of the shooting from the inspector general of police Kakoma Kanganja on the investigation, and after studying the report, he had handed it over to the director of public prosecutions DPP for her attention.

CISCA chairperson Judith Mulenga says the organization is baffled by the president’s non-disclosure of the content of the report because the people have the right to know who pulled the trigger and who gave the order to shoot.

She contends that President Lungu publicly directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the shootings and to give him a report by 28th December 2020 and that because the shooting happened in public, and the commissioning of the investigation was public, the report therefore has to be made public.

Ms Mulenga added that the president should not become tight lipped on the matter because the content is for the public and this should be devoid of secrecy in which the president wants to handle the report.

PHOENIX NEWS