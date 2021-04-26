CISCA QUESTIONS THE SOURCE OF MONEY VEEP HAS BEEN DISHING OUT MONEY IN PUBLIC

The civil society constitution agenda (CISCA) has questioned the source of money vice president Inonge Wina has been seen dishing out to the public recently.

CISCA chairperson Judith Mulenga is worried that amidst the nation’s unsustainable debt, rising cost of living, economic downturn necessitating an economic recovery, the vice president and other patriotic front members are dishing out money.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Ms. Mulenga says the country’s democracy is not for sale.

She has called on the police, bank of Zambia, drug enforcement commission, anti-corruption commission, and the financial intelligence center to investigate what she has termed as clandestine dishing out of the money to entice voters on the pretext of empowerment.