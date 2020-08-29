THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has “earnestly appealed” to members of parliament to exercise the doctrine of separation of powers and, as the people’s direct representatives, reject Christopher Mvunga’s appointment in the same way Parliament refused to ratify the appointment of judge Lombe Chibesakunda as Chief Justice.

Vice-chairperson Judith Mulenga said CiSCA was “as perplexed as many others” in Zambia that had expressed grave misgivings on the suitability of Mvunga as Bank of Zambia Governor.

Mvunga was appointed governor by President Edgar Lungu over the weekend, replacing Dr Denny Kalyalya.

“Even as we appreciate that the President exercised his constitutional powers to appoint Mr Mvunga, and as much as we acknowledge that Mr Mvunga meets the minimum qualifications as outlined in Article 214 of our Constitution, we are extremely apprehensive about the suitability of Mr Mvunga as Chief Executive Officer of our Central Bank. We contend that Dr Denny Kalyalya’s dismissal and Mr Mvunga’s appointment is President Lungu’s continued destruction of state institutions starting with the Anti-Corruption Commission and now the central bank,” she said.

Mulenga said it was a no-brainer that the economy was in a comatose and a critical economic institution such as the Central Bank needs to be led by a highly competent and respected individual who commands both national and international respect, and definitely not one whose only suitability is being amenable and malleable to PF’s machinations.

She said a Central Bank Governor should not only be independent but also be seen to be independent.

Mulenga said Mvunga’s independence was questionable because he was a politically aligned individual whose allegiance would primarily be to his political sponsors.

“When juxtaposed, Dr Kalyalya’s CV not only surpasses Mr Mvunga on academic, professional qualifications and experience, but he also beats him in sobriety of character and public standing. How then is Mr Mvunga expected to perform better than Dr. Kalyalya? The backlash from the appointment demonstrates that Mr Mvunga is taking up a position that the public thinks he is not the best fit for. We further contend that there are at least 50 Zambians who are better qualified, have sober, rock-solid temperaments with formidable national and international track records that can replace Dr Kalyalya if he absolutely had to go,” said Mulenga.

“Further, appointing someone to a position requiring ratification by Parliament when Parliament is on recess is wrong and ultra vires to constitutional procedures. We earnestly appeal to MPs to exercise the doctrine of separation of powers and as the people’s direct representatives, reject Mr Mvunga’s appointment in the same way parliament refused to ratify the appointment of Judge Lombe Chibesakunda as Chief Justice.”