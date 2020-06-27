By Sara Imutowana Yeta III

Voter education made Malawi “the fire flames” to deliver a free, fair, and efficient election.

People were so enlightened that they did not leave it to the Malawi Electoral Commission or political parties to protect their own votes.

Vote education made people to engage in citizen or participatory electioneering exercise.

They played an active role in the process of voter registration, campaigning, voting, and vote and voter protection, vote counting, and reporting of the results.

People employed an activist form of electioneering functioning outside the mainstream of the electoral commission, as a response to shortcomings in the governing system that wanted to rig the elections.

We salute the people of Malawi and the security men and women for upholding the electoral laws.

Congratulations to Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Dr Saulos Chilima and the entire Tonse Alliance for the victory. You fought well and it has paid off.