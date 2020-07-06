By Anthony Bwalya

As part of his ongoing countrywide political campaigns, paying zero regard to public health regulations in view of COVID19, President Edgar Lungu was recently in Monze of Southern Province where he was commissioning houses for prison service officers I believe.

The people of Monze, within their constitutional rights, made it known to him that they disapprove of his leadership and that of the Patriotic Front (PF), they booed him and chanted UPND slogans. No one stopped the President from entering Monze or Southern Province, nor did anyone interfere with his campaigns.

No crime was committed.

But the lack of both political and intellectual education, the blatant disregard for common sense, as well as a total show of constitutional and civic ignorance, has sent the PF into panic mode and scrambling for a matching response, to the extent that they are now threatening the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema with violence should he enter their perceived “strongholds.”

Notably, the Kabushi Member of Parliament and Lusaka Minister has issued a misguided threat against Mr. Hichilema and the UPND, against our mobilisation efforts on the Copperbelt.

Let is be known to the PF and Mr. Lusambo, that the people of the Copperbelt do not take instructions from political parties, let alone from cadres who should be counting their lucky stars that they even enjoy the privilege to occupy positions of elected power.

The people of the Copperbelt Province are driven by common sense and are known to defy political hooliganism and thuggery at its peak. The people of the Copperbelt Province defied the vigilante of KK and UNIP, defied FTJ and his 3rd term bid, defied RB and his big spending MMD to which Lusambo was part and parcel.

The PF and Mr. Lusambo will be foolish to think that the people of the Copperbelt Province will forget their suffering and trade their future for a corrupt regime like the PF.

The people of Copperbelt are hurting due to government corruption which has cost them jobs, healthcare and education.

We have lost businesses and incomes due to the failure by the PF to sort out the country’s energy crisis. The PF keep giving electricity for FREE to a KCM which is now funding PF party activities through over priced supply contracts given to PF cadres while Zambians are subsidizing KCM energy consumption by up to 20%.

The people of the Copperbelt are hungry and struggling to put food on the table for their families because of the high price of Mealie meal.

Mr. Lusambo and the PF want the people of the Copperbelt to celebrate this nonsense and play to the political gallery by fighting HH and the UPND.

If Mr. Lusambo wants to pay and parade PF cadres on the streets of the Copperbelt and celebrate poverty, corruption, joblessness; he is free to do so. But he must never make the mistake of thinking that Zambians will stand and watch while political bafoonery becomes the order of the day in our country.

The collective patience of the Zambian people is at a tipping point.

Do not test us.