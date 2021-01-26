Citizens demand that shooting report be made public.

A cross section of Zambians have demanded that the shooting report in which Zambia Police officers gunned down a public prosecutor and a UPND supporter Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda respectively be made public.

State House has released a press statement in which they state that the murder report has been received by President Edgar Lungu.

“His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has received the full report from Inspector General of Police Mr Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting to death of two citizens in Lusaka two months ago. The President has studied the report and has handed it over the Director of Public Prosecutions for attention. The President however states that the due process of the law must take place”, ready the statement signed by Isaac Chipampe Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations.

However most citizens spoken to expressed outrage why the report should not be made public especially that it has generated a lot anger.

“The people deserve to know some of the contents of the report than wait for the bureaucratic processes of the Director of Public Prosecutions. We can’t trust the schemes of President Edgar Lungu, he had flaunted a theory of wanting to frame HH who was not at the scene of the crime. Let them give the public the report”, Mordecai Zimba a resident of Chelstone.