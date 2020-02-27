By Mathew Kanganja

Some Lusaka residents have complained of high mealie meal prices despite some milling companies slightly reducing the price of the staple food by about K20.

Some residents feel prices of mealie meal currently selling between K150 and K120 for a 25kg bag are still high as most of them have challenges in purchasing the commodity.

Those spoken to in random interviews by phoenix news say the reduction in mealie meal prices was too minimal to make any cushioning impact on the purchasing power because buying one 25 kg bag at over K100 is way too high for many.

Recently, some milling companies among them Simba, Africa and Jimbara cut mealie meal prices and are now selling a 25kg breakfast bag at K130 and roller meal at K125, which consumers feel is still high.

PHOENIX NEWS