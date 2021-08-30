CITIZENS WARNS ZNBC AGAINST THE CONTINUOUS DISRESPECTING OF THE PRESIDENCY

When President Hakainde Hichilema came to address the nation, ZNBC was busy running a program on agriculture, therefore, came late to cover the national address.

ZNBC was not only late but the angle of coverage and reporting was highly disrespectful and unprofessional.

Could they behave that way during Lungu’s time? The answer is no!

ZNBC should not be allowed to insult the presidency and Mr. Hichilema.

That conduct yesterday was highly unprofessional.

When President Hichilema said ZNBC should be guided by the firm’s editorial policy, he did not mean to disrespect the presidency and insult him.

They did the same during the inauguration ceremony, the time President Hichilema was receiving the instruments of power and authority which is the apex of the ceremony they blacked out that moment by deliberately and foolishly bringing in an advert on water. Extremely unacceptable and unprofessional.

Please can you call ZNBC to order immediately?

There is no doubt that ZNBC needs the system’s change from an incompetent structure to a new citizen-empowering media system with different structures and efficacious control mechanisms.

The current ZNBC leaves much to be desired.