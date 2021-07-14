By Patricia Male

The Zambia Civil Aviation Authority –CAA- has refuted social media and electronic reports alleging that it has denied the granting of airspace clearances for five campaign helicopters for the opposition UPND.

The authority has dispelled the allegations as untruths and distanced itself from the assertions.

CAA Public Relations Manager, Sepiso Zimba explains that the authority is not privy to any such purported application for airspace clearances or any other application for the five helicopters as alleged and states that the authority which is normally copied in any such applications has not recommended, to the Zambia Air Force, the non-granting of the alleged airspace clearances in the absence of the subject applications.

In a statement, Ms. Zimba further says that there are no official records at the Zambia Civil Aviation Authority to substantiate such allegations.

She says authority therefore regrets the anxiety or distress these allegations may have caused the general public and other stakeholders and has reiterated its commitment to the fair promotion and maintenance of aviation safety and security in the discharge of its mandate.

PHOENIX NEWS