By Tinkerbel Mwila

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala is disappointed at the prolonged failure by authorities to determine what chemicals criminals are using in the gassing of residents in different parts of the copperbelt province.

Mr Changala is concerned with the conspicuous delays in the investigations and tests of the chemicals being used by criminals to attack people.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Changala has questioned the silence and low level of energies that government officials are putting up towards addressing the criminal activities which is slowly getting out of hand as more cases are reported on a daily basis.

He has since appealed to government to quickly give a clear picture of exactly what is behind the strange criminality especially that police recently arrested some suspects allegedly connected to the crimes.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says police are still waiting for the test results of the said chemicals hence the delay.

PHOENIX FM NEWS