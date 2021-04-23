By Darius Choonya

A 24 year old man, Charles Kakula who recently appeared in a video harassing a civil servant at the Ministry Of Works And Supply has pleaded guilty to common assault, criminal trespass and threatening Violence.

Judgement has however been reserved for 26th April, 2021.

It is alleged in the first count that Kakula of Kamwala on 13th April, 2021 jointly and acting together with unknown persons did threaten violence to Shelly Chatugwa to which he said he was going to burn her within her office.

In the second count it is alleged that Kakula on the same date jointly and whilst acting with other unknown person’s unlawfully assaulted Ms. Chatugwa.

And in the third count, Kakula is alleged to have on April 13, 2021 entered upon the premises of the Ministry of Works and supply with intent to commit a felony.

According to court documents, Kakula, a suspected Patriotic Front cadre is also a medical record clerk at working under the Ministry of Health.