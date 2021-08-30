CIVIL SERVANTS CAN NOW WORK FREELY – CHIEF HAMUSONDE

Chief Hamusonde of the Tonga Speaking people in Monze District has encouraged civil servants to execute their duties diligently without fear of being victimized based on tribe and ethnicity.

Chief Hamusonde says, all the civil servants who were victimized because of coming from certain regions under the previous regime should now forget about it because the country has new a leadership which cares for all tribes.

The Traditional Leader is optimistic that tribalism will no longer be entertained and talked about in the country.

Meanwhile Chief Hamusonde has applauded citizens for turning out in large numbers to vote for a change of government.

Chief Hamusonde says people must be happy that they voted for leaders of their choice to represent and serve them.