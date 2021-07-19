By Simfukwe Adriel CIC Private reporter.

CIVIL SERVANTS DEPT SWAP A BAD JOKE – CHINTENDE

Dear Country men and women,

As the countdown continues lets talk about the new joke in town. This so called “Debt swap” for civil servants.

Will the Civil servants buy this cheap lie? No they won’t. They are tired of being tricked and double changed. They too buy from the same shops and markets like all Zambians. We are suffering together because of PF incompetence and treacherousness.

The Zambian overnment is broke as evidenced by the struggle to pay internal and external debt. This is a fact.

How then is the government promising to buy off debt for Civil servants? It is realistic and sustainable? No. Ni Beans.

People have been acting for years in positions with no pay. Doctors striking for their dues which are unpaid for years. Pensioners including Ex Tazara and government employees are not paid. Numerous arrears to itemize. Why? All because the government is broke. Misplaced priories led to emptying of the public coffers.

This new song of debt swap is a tasteless bad joke.

Grown ups can not buy this fake posturing of generosity.

All Voters must have their eyes open. It’s time to eat PF money. The money they obtained from sources they can not explain but CyKee claimed it’s stolen from public coffers. GjeeBM also said the same. The two are no longer on the side of the people and their story has changed.

First of all no one borrows because they want someone else to pay their debt. Borrowing is premised on capacity to pay back. When government employees decided to obtain bank loans,their salaries were adequate to repay their debts. Today thousands of civil servants are in distress, they salaries have been eroded. Capacity to payback the loans is none existent because the salaries have remained static and shrinking. The Kwacha has lost value to the dollar. Commodity prices and rentals are beyond the purchasing potential of the salaries for not just civil servants but all Zambian workers except a few if any.

The simple explanation is that the economy is wrecked. It can only get worse under PF. They simply have no plan to fix what they have destroyed. Only further damage can be done. No amount of Debt Swap will repair or restore the economic capacity of the Civil Service, Public employees or later Zambians. If they had an idea of what to do,they could have been talking about economic activities aimed at increasing productivity and strengthening the value of the kwacha.

The lame thought temporary solution of Debt swap shouldn’t even be trusted. Everything is window dressing meant to attract votes. They have had no sympathy for the Zambian worker. The economy they destroyed is even hurt a few unsuspecting PF supporters.

Thankfully the Country has moved. People have see through PF lies. They lied about lower taxes and more money in pockets. It sad that people have learnt the hard way. Fortunately, there is hope on the horizon. UPND has the skills and brains to rebuild the economy. Employees will get decent pay checks with Kwacha that will have value. Takataka solutions have failed the Country.

It is time politicians stopped thinking voters are stupid or are like toddlers who can be cheated with little gifts and sweets.

PF promised jobs the delivered unemployment

PF promised pension payments they have delivered squalor and poverty for pensioner No pay.

PF promised lower taxes and more money. They have delivered very high taxes, high food prices and a broken economy.

The overwhelming debt suffered by most Zambian employees is not their making. It’s directly caused by a government that does not understand how the economy works.

Citizens who gave advice were ignored and insulted. People with skills and technical know-how to run the economy were shunned.

The result is the painful situation we have today. Voting wisely is critical. Jokers can not offer economic solutions. PF have failed the Country.

Civil servants do not cry twice. You know what to do.

Zambia is moving forward. CHANGE is coming. Invest your Vote in leadership that is informed and switched on. Vote UPND.

Economic liberation and restoration is on the way. Zambia shall be great again.

Vote Hakainde Hichilema

Vote Chintende Mwanamwenge

Vote United Party for National Development

(C)CIC PRESS TEAM