CIVIL SERVANTS MUST RESIGN TODAY, IF THEY WANT TO TAKE PART IN THE 2021 ELECTIONS, PF SG DAVIES MWILA SAYS

All civil servants serving in foreign missions, state owned enterprises, quasi government and grant aided institutions to resign if they intend to contest elections next year, been instructed to relinquish their current positions by November, 30, 2020.

Speaking a Media briefing, PF secretary general Davies Mwila said the will not entertain any civil servant who will not comply with Government’s directive.

He said the move is aimed at protecting the integrity and impartiality of the public service as it implements governments programmes before, during and after elections.

“I wish to inform the public that following the secular by the government that all civil servants including those in foreign mission who wish to contest must resign from public service. The PF will not entertain any civil servants or Public service officer who will not comply with the Government directive,” Mr Mwila said

And Mr Mwila said the party will continue engage the Electoral Commission of Zambia in order to address the slow pace of the process.

“We also want to encourage our members to register as voters,” he said.

Mr Mwila also disclosed that the PF has held District and Constituency elections in Southern and Western Provinces.

He said in December, the party will hold provincial elections in Southern and Western Provinces.

The SG said only Northern and Luapula are the two provinces remaining.

Mwila said after the provincial elections, the party will then decide when to hold the general conference.