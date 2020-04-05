Police in Chipata have arrested seven people, among them civil servants, for allegedly locking themselves in a bar to drink alcohol in total disregard of the Presidential directive.

The seven were found drinking at Chipata’s infamous Devil’s street.

President Edgar Lungu recently ordered the closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala told ZANIS that there were some civil servants among the arrested persons who were found locked and drinking in the bar.

Mr. Sakala said all the arrested persons are currently detained at Chipata Central Police Station and will be charged for conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He cautioned bar operators against defying the presidential directive of closing bars and night clubs as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mr. Sakala said police patrols in Chipata and the surrounding districts have been intensified to ensure that bar owner comply with the presidential directive.

He said everyone should be involved in the fight against coronavirus hence the need for people to comply with preventive measures that have been put in place.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu is not happy that some people can lock themselves in the bar to drink alcohol despite knowing about the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mr. Zulu said people should take measures put in place by the Ministry of Health seriously in order to stop the spread coronavirus.

He said people that are defying presidential directives which are aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus will be dealt with using the already existing laws.

He meanwhile said all tourists traveling to South Luangwa national park are being screened for coronavirus.

Mr. Zulu said the Ministry of Health has set up coronavirus screening check points at Mphomwa to ensure that all traveler’s going to the national park are screened.

He further said screening of travelers at Chanida and Mwami border posts will intensify due to the recent reported cases in Malawi and Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister has commended Liberty Transport Company for donating assorted items worth K15, 000 towards the fight against coronavirus.

Mr. Zulu said government appreciates the continued support it is receiving from stakeholders in order to stop the further spread of coronavirus.