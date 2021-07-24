CIVIL SERVANTS SHOULD BECOME OUR ‘CADRES’ AND HELP US WIN, CHURCH LEADERS SHOULD INTERROGATE POLITICAL LEADERS WITH QUESTIONABLE STANCE ON CHRISTIAN VALUES – PRESIDENT LUNGU

“If [lose the Presidential election and there’s change of government, most of you civil servants are most likely to lose jobs. So J implore you that for once, you should become party cadres and help us win the general election between now and poll day, you have to be our party cadres.”

“The Church should stand for righteous [leaders] because when the righteous [leaders] take charge, the nation prospers.”

“In 1991 Dr Frederick Chiluba declared Zambia as a Christian nation. And when | declared a National Day of Prayer, | was just building on the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.”

“[So declaring 18th October a day of national day of prayer and fasting] is not about Edgar, but about the nation [of Zambia].”

“Zambia shall remain a Christian nation forever, and so | challenge you my brothers and sisters as leaders of the Church to interrogate these [other] political leaders that want to govern you to explain to you what their stance is on Christian values and principles because others are advocating for legalization of homosexuality. Is that not against Christian values? Some of these political leaders do not [even] subscribe to Christianity.”

-ECL