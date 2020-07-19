CIVIL SERVANTS SHOULD DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE 40% SALARY INCREMENT

Everyone knows that the cost of living has increased over 40% between January 2020 and July 2020.

Examples ;

Electricity has increased 200%

Mealie Meal has increased 50%

Cooking Oil has increased 60%

Bread has increased 40%

Fuel was increased 30%

Eggs have increased 40%

Fish has increased 30%

Milk has increased 50%

Chicken has increased 50 %

It’s very clear that there’s hyperinflation in the country.

The cost of living and the cost of food has become unaffordable.

This has been caused by bad agricultural and economic policies of the PF government.

A salary of K5000 has become worthless, what can you buy from K5000 these days to last you a month?

With the current cost of living, the lowest paid civil servant should be getting at least K6000.

Civil Servants should stand together and fight for what is rightfully theirs. If it means going on strike, they should strike until the PF government accedes to their demands.

The Civil service unions are dead and have failed in their duty to protect the interests of civil servants.

Civil servants were only given a 4% salary increment, of which 1% is deducted and sent to NHIMA, yet the cost of living has increased over 40% in just a period of 6 months. -NDC