*Contact* : UPND Chairperson Research and Policy, Joseph Joseph Lungu 0976851083/0976503165

*Email* : [email protected]

*PRESS STATEMENT*

*CIVIL SERVANTS WILL BE* *PROTECTED UNDER* *UPND GOVERNMENT*

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has condemned the Patriotic Front (PF)’s escalated threats on the lives of civil servants who are now living in fear for simply executing their functions professionally.

The UPND has since assured the civil servants that, once elected into office, the party will ensure that the civil service remains professional without interference from ruling party cadres.

The party has noted with sadness an increase in reports of civil servants throughout the country being verbally assaulted by PF cadres.

We are also aware of the numerous threats being endured through written letters, transfers and suspensions.

This is unacceptable in a democracy as the civil service the professional and non-political engine room of any functional government.

Therefore, threatening officers who execute functions on behalf of the government, regardless of which political party is in office, is a violation of our democracy.

We urge civil servants to hold steadfast in these trying times ahead of the August 12th elections.

We call on autonomous organisations such as the Human Rights Commission to take keen interest in the violation of rights of government workers.

These thuggery acts by the PF are likely to worsen as we head towards the August 12 general elections and this can have a telling effect on the outcome.

We urge the civil servants to resist any forms of intimidation and put the interest of the country before anything else.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM