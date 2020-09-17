CIVIL SOCIETY AND DIPLOMATIC CORP MUST CONDEMN EDGAR’S OPEN DECLARATION OF DICTATORSHIP.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President

Dictators just like babies start by crawling, struggles to stand, they stand, struggles to walk, they walk, struggles to run, they run and they grow.

This is the true likeness of Edgar whom we have watched crawl, stand, walk and now he is running as a full time dictator with unchallenged audacity to carnivorously threaten Zambians with intentions of holding on to power with or without approval of any one.

Edgar must be condemned and reminded that we are a Democratic state just like Malawi and other countries.

Where are Civil Society Groups and international representatives of good governance?

Why is it that all voices that must be voicing out in defence of democracy are quiet?

We believe that defending democracy is a responsibility of every Zambian and it’s wrong for any section of our society to think that defending democracy is to serve President HH.

Civil Society Organisations should thus, not fold hands, stay put as Edgar grows from level one to higher levels of dictatorship while they spectate.

