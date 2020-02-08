For Immediate Release.

Ck arrives to thunderous welcome in Chilubi district! But, police instructed to cancel all opposition rallies.

Chilubi, Northern Province.

08.02.2020.

NDC leader chishimba kambwili has arrived to a thunderous welcome in Chilubi district of the Northern Province.

Dr. Kambwili is in the area to drum up support for Henry Kalenga the NDC candidate in next Thursdays crucial parliamentary by election in the area.

Dr. Kambwili and his entourage received a thunderous welcome immediately they arrived in chilubi district.

Meanwhile, state police have ordered the cancellation of all opposition political rallies in chilubi.

Police in the Northern Province district have informed NDC officials that their meetings have been cancelled owing to the visit by President Edgar lungu to chilubi.

However, NDC leader chishimba kambwili has described the cancellation of his meetings as unfair, retrogressive and undemocratic.

The NDC strong man is scheduled to Lodge in an official complaint with police and electoral officers.

So far, Dr. kambwili has only held a single rally in chilubi.

Chilubi district is a vast island with over 49 thousand registered voters.

The NDC leader has urged residents in the island to vote for the party in Thursdays tightly contested poll.

Dr. Kambwili says no amount of vote buying and intimidation would stop the electorates from voting for the NDC in the Parliamentary poll.

He adds that time for change has come and has urged voters to vote for Henry Kalenga of the NDC.

Issued by:

Emmanuel Malite. Esq.

NDC Media Director.

0971827272