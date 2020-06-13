By Macdonald Chipenzi

CLAIM THAT THE REPRINT OF BILL 10 WAS ANCHORED ON STANDING ORDER 112 OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY: AN INSIDE LOOK.

Questions have been asked which law the Given Lubinda constitution amendment led process used to reprint Bill 10 and regazetted it.

No one is giving any answer but reports are that the Cde Justice Minister, Given Lubinda claimed, at media briefing on Friday, 12 June, 2020, that he used Standing Order No. 112 to reprint Bill 10/amendments to Bill 10.

But what does Standing Order No. 112 says, instructs or directs?

It directs that; *a bill (in this case Bill 10) referred to an appropriate Committee* (in this case Select Committee led by Raphael Nakacinda) *and reported with amendments* (which was the case with Bill 10) *shall, if the Speaker so directs* (we don’t know whether the Speaker did direct), *be reprinted as amended and a copy of the amended bill delivered to every member of the Assembly.

The Standing Order further directs that “the bill* (in this case Bill 10), *whether amended or not shall stand committed to a committee of the whole House on a day the member* (in this case Given Lubinda) *in charge of the bill appoints”.

Note the use of the word “shall” in the Standing Order No. 112 which means that actions associated with it are mandatory including the directive from the Speaker.

The question is, did direct or has the Speaker directed that Bill 10 be reprinted in the Gazette with amendments and which form of directives were used by him verbal or written?

Did the Speaker directed the member in charge of the Bill or the Executive outside the sitting of the House since the House’s normal sitting is next week?

Isn’t this action by the minister require censorship of the minister as provided for under Article 87 (1) which empowers the National Assembly to “censure a minister where the MPs are dissatisfied with the conduct or performance of the minister?”

Can the executive cause a reprint and publication of the Bill 10 in the Gazette without the Speaker’s directive?

Let us digest this cdes! This looks manipulative of the legislative procedure and autonomy.

Just my opinion.