The Presidential Jet debate

By Clayson Hamasaka

I think nobody is disputing that we need enhanced facilities for the Head of State or indeed ministers. I remember when late President Michael Sata got into State House, during his first press briefing, he revealed that his predecessor Rupiah Banda wanted to build a new State House because the current one was too old and small.

Mr. Sata, who even displayed the drawings for the planned new State House, then argued that this was a waste of government resources and he would not go ahead with the project. He said the current State House was very adequate.

Dickson Jere wrote an article arguing that the current State House was very dangerous to the Head of State as it was leaking in most places.

That State House was initially built as a residence for the Colonial Governor, but when KK too over, it was modernised to also house offices.

Certainly there is nothing wrong with idea of building a new State House which would be modern, perhaps away from the city and have facilities such as an air strip where the President and other visiting dignitaries can land directly without the current situation where we have to keep disturbing traffic each time the President is arriving or going to the airport.

If private citizens, such as farmers in Mkushi, tour operators in various parts of the country, can have private jets and airstrips, what more the Head of State?

The question being asked by those challenging the purchase of the Presidential Jet borders on competing needs for the country.

Should we for example borrow money and start building a new State House, because certainly we need one, but against the current serious economic challenges we are going through?

It’s like in a home, should one borrow money and buy a state of the art Mercedes Benz, for the security and comfort of the husband when children have no food, no school fees, etc?

In any, here we are with the current COVID 19 pandemic, all these Presidential trips, especially outside the country, have been grounded.

Last year alone, SADC, AU, UN and other key Presidential and other government international and other engagements were held through Zoom and other technological platforms, which has been a huge saving for many governments, especially African leaders who like travelling. So we now have those toys in our countries, busy maintaining them at high cost, yet we can’t go anywhere.

There are so many things we desire to have in life and some will just remain a pipe dream, it’s a question of priorities here.