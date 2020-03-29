CHISHIMBA Kambwili has called on the presidency to put concerns about President Edgar Lungu’s health to rest.

However, Kambwili says he is excited that President Lungu last week came out of hibernation to address the nation on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

After President Lungu’s television address on Wednesday, social media was awash with concerns that the Head of State looked frail and weak, suggesting that it could have been the reason for his silence weeks after COVID-19 broke out.

The opposition National Democratic Congress leader Kambwili yesterday challenged State House to address the fears of various stakeholders over the President’s health.

He said it is only reasonable that the country is informed about the health status of the President, as it was a matter of national concern.

“I have heard people saying the President didn’t look in his normal usual state and others are saying the President looked like he is not very healthy, you know, it the duty of State House to handle those rumours and clear the air on the condition of the President. I know even them have heard about people saying he didn’t look very healthy and all that. It is unfortunate to discuss somebody’s heath conditions because we all fall sick but when it comes to the President, it’s only reasonable that the country is told the healthy status of the President like they told us on Boris Johnson, he tested positive forncoronavirus, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, the Germany Chancellor, it is because people must know the health of their President,” he said.

Kambwili said that there was no malice in his concerns, thus his call on the presidency to inform the nation so that if he was not well, the church and individual citizens could start praying for him.

He said President Lungu’s health should not be treated as top secret like it has been in the past.

“So if there is anything wrong with the President…I am not sure, I am not a medical doctor but let the country be told what the situation is with our beloved Head of State, he is our brother and if he is not well, we will pray for him and wish him quick recovery. I am saying this without malice but to try and avoid what we have passed through in the past where when the President is sick, they want to keep it as a secret at State House, it is not supposed to be like that. We are supposed to pray for the President and once we are told that he is not well, obviously churches will be on their knees, individual citizens will be on their knees. It is important that State House clarifies these concerns going round,” Kambwili said.

Kambwili applauded President Lungu for heeding his advice to address the nation on the deadly COVID-19.

He advised government not to discard opposition members’ advise in the governance of the country.

“I am very happy and extremely excited that the President finally came out of hibernation to address this serious pandemic and I am glad that he heeded to my advice. The only problem that we have in this country is that those in government don’t want to get advice from the opposition; as long as something comes from the opposition, they do not want to heed to our advice. His coming out is a step in the right direction and I want to congratulate him and having addressed the nation people have gotten more information that this is actually serious,” said Kambwili.