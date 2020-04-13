By Patricia Mbewe

Agape Church of God Overseer, Reverend Jimmy Kasabwa has charged that police and other government agencies have over stepped their boundaries on churches regarding President Edgar Lungu’s directives in the wake of the corana virus outbreak.

Reverend Kasabwa says when president lungu addressed the nation were gave directives, the church was not among bars and other seculars that was to close due to the Covid 19, but rather among other public gatherings that was told to gather in less than 50 people per hour while observing social distance among other things.

However, Reverend Kasabwa is shocked that police are whipping congregants in some churches in trying to disperse them and is appealing to all civic leaders, local authorities and the police to refrain from embarrassing the church as such acts are not befitting Zambia.

He has however commended government for the positive measures taken in bring sanity in the country in the midst of Covid 19.

Over the weekend, some congregants from various churches were beaten by police after they were found congregating without proper personal protective equipment.

