The closeness of Edgar Lungu to people with highly questionable conduct or backgrounds is frightening.

Are we under a criminal regime?

Yesterday it was criminal so and so, drug trafficker so and so being associated with Edgar. Today it is murder suspect Kabaso Spax Mulenga being seen in pictures with Edgar and his Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo!

What type of people are ruling us?

We are told in Sirach 27:9 that “birds will nest with their own kind, and truth comes back to those who practice it”.

That is, birds having the same feather type flock together.

Individuals of similar taste, background, or other characteristics in common tend to associate.

People tend to associate with those of similar character, interests, or opinions.

It is said that when criminals rule, the people perish. When characters that know no law – people without regard for the laws – lead; lawlessness becomes the rule. When the uncultured become the leaders of a society; the society knows no peace. When persons without morals hijack the leadership of a society, immorality becomes norm. When the wicked rules; the people perish.

It’s easy to understand why Edgar doesn’t see criminals as criminals, but he sees political opponents as criminals.

It’s also easy to understand why Edgar and his minions want to rule until 2040.

In a true democracy, leaders do not vie for eternal rule, and do not consider those who run for office in free elections as being criminals, but as legitimate opponents. Looking at political adversaries who advance different political proposals as criminals is the language of dictators and autocrats.

On the other hand, Edgar seems to have a penchant, if not an open admiration, for criminals and other dubious elements.

In Proverbs 28:12 we are told: “When the righteous triumph, there is great elation; but when the wicked rise to power, men go into hiding.”

This is what is happening in our country today.

Indeed, Edgar and Kampyongo need to explain their association with Spax.