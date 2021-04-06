POLICE in Eastern Province are investigating Provincial Division One side Zesco Chipata coach Esau Chalo Zulu for allegedly firing eight gun shots in the air after a football match involving his team and Prison Leopards Chipata.

The Week 21 match played at Kalambo Grounds in Chipapa on Saturday saw Prison beating Zesco Chipata by a lone goal to move to fourth position on the log with 31 points with the latter two places and seven points behind.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu said in an interview that they have instituted investigations against Zulu after they received a report from those who witnessed the incident.

Police have summoned Zulu, who admitted firing the shots.

“He said that he did so in self-defence as he had money in the vehicle which some unknown people wanted to steal from him,” the police chief said. “Of course, Zesco lost and why should fans attack him?”

Police have since called for private witnesses who were present at the match to get to help them with the investigations. Police have also established that the gun Zulu used was legally obtained although they have repossessed it until all investigations are concluded.

Prison secretary Christopher Chani said they reported the matter to police around 22:00 hours.

Chani said the team, which hosted Zesco, is shocked by his behaviour as the atmosphere before, during and after the match was calm.

He explained that Zulu fired three shots just after the game ended but went on to fire four more shots.

