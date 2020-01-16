By Sunday Chanda

Colonel Panji Kaunda is in dire need of anger therapy. We do not mind being called small idiots by him because we know he is looking at the man in the mirror. We refuse to trade insults with him, not because we cannot but because it’s cheap. Let him deny that he is not a front of the UPND working to destabilise PF from inside. But days for his shenanigans are numbered. We know who he is talking to and what he is doing. He is frustrated because he believes President Lungu owes him a life at his age. We know his circle and some of them are giving us information on their meetings and agenda.

Zambians are witnessing the highest levels of ingratitude from Colonel Panji Kaunda. Col Kaunda must be the last person to maliciously fight the first family because he is a product of the same. He knows what this first family means to his family and we do not to remind him about it. Any right thinking Zambian would expect that if at all Col Kaunda had any grievances against His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, he would find other ways of engaging him than take it upon himself to maliciously drag the President’s name and that of the first family in the mud.

He knows what President Lungu has done for his family that it is only normal for a senior citizen like Col Kaunda to consider the bigger picture before allowing himself to be used by political opportunists. Maybe a time has come for Col Kaunda to auction his birthright with someone more sensible and reasonable in the family.

His frustrations will soon swallow him. This is 2020 and we will not allow him to insult the President in the manner he has tried to do.

We are calling on Col Kaunda to carry out serious introspection. We want to respect him as a senior citizen but that must start with himself. We are going to take him on together with everyone in his cartel. If he has chosen to be the confusionist that he has become, we promise him that we shall take him on and he will cry, a scene we do not wish to see.

Sunday Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters