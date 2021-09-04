COLIN BARRY: The Boy Scout who became ZAF Commander

RESPLEDENT in his blue uniform and cap, the be-medalled officer stepped forward, took his salute, as demanded by military etiquette and then recieved his latest credentials from Zambia’s Seventh President Hakainde Hichilema at State House.

The former Boy scout with tales about blistered feet and sunburn growing up on a farm in North-Western Zambia, had just become the highest ranking officer in the Zambia Air Force.

But it is an appointment that he did not expect.

“I was relaxing at home with my wife Sharmaine after a late lunch and then i heard her screaming but the scream was of happiness. She called out to switch on the television,”he said.

Colin is the second born in a family of six, Born in Solwezi in 1974, he was raised on grandfather Johh Hazel’s farm in Kapijimpanga village Solwezi North-Western Province.

He did his primary education at Kikombe primary school in Solwezi.

Thereafter, he went to Solwezi Technical School the famous (SOTECH) for secondary school education.

He recalls that growing up in Solwezi as a child, life was not easy as it had its own challenges that he had to overcome.

“Growing up in Solwezi with the local kids i did not have it easy. It was difficult for a white boy in a school where predominantly the learners were dark-skinned. I was not accepted.

I was bullied a lot, made fun of called names and this was something i was very sensitive about that time and so i can bearing remember some friends,” he recalls.

Lt Gen Barry said one could understand and this pushed him to soldier on and whilst in primary school he took what would be his step towards soldiery; joining the Boy’s scouts and going to become a scout police.

He was able to command the Boys Scout flights at the age of 11. The opportunity would lead to him meeting Zambia’s founding president Kenneth Kaunda, the country’s chief scout.

He remembers when he was sick and had chicken pox at home on independence day but after hearing that KK would come to Solwezi he insisted on being allowed to be on the Boy’s scouts parade at Solwezi Airport.

Credit: Times of Zambia/By Christine Kunda