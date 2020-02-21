Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has told Parliament today that the ZAMPHIA survey will continue as planned despite many Zambian rejecting it at a moment like this.

The Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) survey which requires collecting blood samples from residents as part of the data collection targeting 35,000 people.

Dr Chilufya has insisted that drawing of blood samples is a normal procedure by health personnel and so will not cause panic in the Community.

He has further guided that Zambia has been able to make significant progress in improving treatment for persons living with HIV because of the successful community sensitisation under the ministry and that a similar exercise was done in 2016.

The minister of health has been questioned about the timing of a survey when communities are being gripped by fear of “gassers”.

Dr Chilufya said the 2020 ZAMPHIA survey will measure national HIV incidence and prevalence which will inform progress made by comparing the results of the ZAMPHIA 2016 survey.

Currently 1.2 million Zambians are living with HIV, putting Zambia as one of the countries with the highest burden of HIV in the world, yet one in ten do not know that they have the virus.