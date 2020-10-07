NFC Africa Mining Limited and CCS Mining still holding workers captive since March 2020.*

*COLONIALISM IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT. EDGAR HAS ALLOWED SLAVERY AGAINST ZAMBIANS* .

_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President_

RPP is in receipt of sorrowful lamentation from enslaved workers of NFC Africa Mining Ltd.

In the name of the corona virus, these Chinese owners of NFC have kept workers away from families since March 2020.

Any worker that dare speak for freedom is threatened with job loss and most of them are in silent slavery for fear of dismissals.

It’s not like this country has no government. This country has a government with it’s President ambitious to rule for another Term.

One of the description of a President is that he is a Commander in Chief of armed forces, and that gives any republican President of our country power to protect people using any means possible.

Now you have a President somehow gluttonising while those who voted for him are in bondage and captivity. And we are talking about a so called Christian President who will officiate on a national day of prayer on 18th October while the people he ought to protect are in slavery from Chinese prisoners masquerading as investors.

Let us pray for our brothers who are in slavery under the captivity of PF Chinese.

It’s inhuman to enslave people in their own country

