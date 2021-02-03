COME BACK HOME, PF ASKS ITS FORMER MEMBERS

…in my Father’s House are many rooms and opportunities are coming says the ruling party CEO.

VUBWI, Wednesday, February 3, 2021 (SMART EAGLES)

THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has extended an olive branch to all those that left the ruling party at any point in history and for whatever reason.

Prominent among those that left PF includes National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili, Rainbow party leader Wynter Mwanachambwa Kabimba, and former Chongwe member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo.

And the ruling party has saluted Six (6) of its members in Vubwi district who have thrown their weight behind the PF candidate Vincent Mwale in the forthcoming Council by-election slated for Thursday, 4th February, 2021.

Speaking when he addressed a public meeting in ZOZWE WARD yesterday, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila said there was a reward for everyone if only they can be patient.

“As PF, we are urging all those that left the party for whatever reasons to come back home. Politics is about numbers. We salute the leadership here in the Province for ensuring that the majority of eligible voters secured their voters cards in the just ended voter registration. Congratulations for being third from Lusaka and the Copperbelt. But you must not end there. Let us recruit members and wholeheartedly welcome those who left,” said Hon Mwila.

“In my Father’s House are too many rooms and want to say that opportunities are coming. Once you are patient, I can tell you that you will be rewarded in future. You need loyalty to the party. You need loyalty to the President as at now.”

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila has observed that because of the unprecedented infrastructure development that the ruling party has delivered across the country, campaigns have been made easy anywhere in Zambia.

He reechoed that His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF have made a commitment to take development to all parts of the country including Vubwi and without leaving anyone behind.

“The Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon Vincent Mwale who is here with me was able to see for himself the state of the road here. And we will take the message to His Excellency, the President that we urgently need to work on the road here,” said Hon Mwila.

“We have delivered on the social Cash transfer here. The vulnerable are benefiting. We have delivered on the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) here. Our farmers received their seed and fertilizer earlier than any other time in history. You nolonger need to go to Chadiza for the issuance of NRCs, and other services because it is this government that made Vubwi stand on its own as a district.”

The Secretary General is in Eastern Province to drum up support for the PF candidate in the Vubwi Council Chairperson by-election and was received by the Provincial Chairperson MCC Andrew Lubusha and National Mobilisation Committee member Hon Joseph Malanji who is in Vubwi for a five-day mobilisation exercise.

Others are senior party officials including PF Members of Parliament from Chipangali, Sinda, Vubwi, Chasefu and Lumezi, Hon Vincent Mwale who is also Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Hon Masautso Tembo, Hon Margaret Miti, Hon Gerald Zimba and Hon Pilila Mwanza Gertrude Jere respectively.

