Niela Kaduna, sister to late socialite, Ginimbi has shared her last conversation with him before he died in the fatal accident.

Friends and families have continued to mourn the demise of Zimbabwean millionaire, Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who died in a gory accident in his Rolls Royce together with other 3 persons.

Niela Kadungure who is apparently mourning the death of her beloved brother, has shared the screenshot of last chat with him before his death.

The duo seems to be very close as she usually posts stunning photos of herself chilling in his brother’s luxurious abode. Her comment section has been buzzing with condolence messages from well wishers and friends.