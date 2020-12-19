Come rain, come sunshine, in 2021, the people of our country will vote for change and that change is UPND and this victory will be a people’s victory.

We have also been briefed of a police call out but we are not moved. We are not scared because we have not committed any crime and as such we have tasked the Lawyers to deal with it.

When our time in office comes, we will not be wasting public resources by being vindictive on the opposition including the corrupt PF and instead, we will be busy creating jobs and business opportunities for all.

We are on the Copperbelt to attend the burial of the Late Chief, His Royal Highness Chief Fungulwe who is also the father to our current Member of Parliament for Lufwanyama, Honourable Ronald Fungulwe.

However, our message to all of you facing numerous challenges because of the corrupt PF regime is that remain strong and do not front fear and always remember not to lose Hope because Help is on the way. No one stands in the way of a decided population.

Just like we told our party officials here on the Copperbelt this evening: Its eyes on the Ball.

HH aka Bally.

#Time4Change.