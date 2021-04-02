COMFORTING OURSELVES THAT EDGAR LUNGU CONTINUES TILL 2026 IS SUICIDAL

Reading a ‘doctored’ report by Economic Intelligence Unit, an entity run by people who don’t feel our economic pinch is heartbreaking. We are only comforted by the fact that they don’t participate in actual voting otherwise they would doctor their wishes to burden the already frustrated, angry and hungry Zambian for their personal agendas which we know is inspired by corruption.

We urge all well meaning Zambians to ignore this psychologically doctored report and vote out this ailing, failed leadership of Patriotic Front under President Lungu.

We urge you Zambians to choose a leadership that is inspiring development for Zambians by Zambians.

*Stephen Nyirenda*

NAREP President