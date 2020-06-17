By Guess Nyirenda

It is extremely concerning that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) through the Liaison Committee has proposed exorbitant nomination fees for the 2021 national elections.

If indeed it is true that the following fees i.e.: (Male Presidential – K150,000 from K60,000; Female or Disabled Presidential – K120,000 from K60,000; Male Member of Parliament – K25,000 from K7,500; Female or Disabled MP – K20,000; Male Mayoral – K25,000 from K7,500; Female or Disabled Mayoral – K20,000; Male Councillor – K2,500 from K750; Female or Disabled Councillor – K2,000 from K750) are proposals made by the ECZ, we at OYV would like to call upon the ECZ to immediately rescind this anomaly and attempt to vigorously commercialize the electoral process and elections in particular.

One would ask: Where in this picture are the Youth who are economically disempowered but are capable with outstanding leadership credentials from different walks of society?

This simply entails that the Youth are not considered for leadership as empowered by the laws that at 21 and 35 years they can offer themselves for leadership as Councillors, Council Chairpersons, Mayors, Members of Parliament and Presidential candidates respectively unless they have money. Just why should the ECZ champion the prohibition of Young people from participating in elections at the level of candidates through such exorbitant “Nomination Fees”? Why should young people be relegated to voters and/or king makers? This is unacceptable.

Furthermore and most importantly, we at OYV note with dismay that this practice of collecting “nomination fees” from candidates is neither concretely supported by the Republican Constitution anywhere and specifically in Article 52 nor Section 30 or any other part of the Electoral Process Act no. 35 of 2016. The aspect of “Nomination Fees” while it is given prominence in practice is not even articulated under the Section of interpretations of the Act. Further it is nowhere in the text/body. The only closest related matter mentioned is the “Election Fee” which is in Section 30 (1) (b), which also is only in relation to the Presidential Candidates and not any other election or candidate.

OYV is of the considered view that it would be helpful if the provisions either in the mother law and principle legislation or even in the regulations are articulated when coming up with any form of fees in the electoral process.

We appreciate the ECZ vision of being a model electoral management body that meets the aspiration of the Zambian people and the mission to effectively manage the electoral process to deliver credible elections.

However, the question is: Are these actions such as charging exorbitant “Nomination Fees” leading to achieving the said vision and mission?

We shall not accept a people’s institution articulating progressive issues in their strategic plan and practices the very opposite.

Why should the ECZ make leadership a preserve for the rich, the powerful and even the “corrupt”? Is this what it means to be a model electoral management body the meets the aspirations of the Zambian people?

As OYV, we therefore challenge the ECZ to help us understand where commercialization of our elections is coming from if it is not support by law and in the event that it is well backed by law, why are the young people who can offer the leadership that Zambians may be waiting for for redemption not considered to pay little or nothing as “Nomination Fees” as they are the most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged.

For and on Behalf of Operation Young Vote (OYV)

Executive Director