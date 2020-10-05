By Logic Lukwanda

The opposition United Party for National Development UPND says establishing a commission of enquiry to look into the privatization of national assets has potential to erode investor confidence in Zambia.

Speaking in Parliament when he debated the 2021 National Budget this morning, Leader of the Opposition Jack Mwiimbu says this will come as a consequence to the economy, because some companies in question have been bought by foreign investors.

Mr Mwiimbu told the house that there is need to be very careful as government ponders on establishing a commission of enquiry on the matter because of the economic and investment reputations to an already ailing economy of Zambia.

However, Mr Mwiimbu who is also Monze Central Member of Parliament and UPND Chairperson for Legal Affairs, welcomed the intentions by government to set up a commission of enquiries on privatization.

Meanwhile commenting on the matter, National Democratic Congress –NDC- Leader Chishimba Kambwili has expressed disappointment at the conduct of President Edgar Lungu to establish a commission of enquiry only targeted at UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Kambwili has accused President Lungu of having sponsored a purported PF surrogate Andrew Nthewewe and some students to petition him over the matter in order to establish a commission of enquiry against Mr Hichilema.

