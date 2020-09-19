By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition UPND has charged that the proposed commission of inquiry on privatization which is targeted at it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema will be a waste of resources.

Special Advisor to the UPND president on Politics, Douglas Siakalima says it is wrong to use the commission of inquiry for witch-hunt.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr. Siakalima further said that instead of a commission of inquiry, a desk report inquiry should be considered as many questions on the matter was asked at various levels which include parliament and responses were given.

Meanwhile, UPND Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged the planned commission of inquiry against Mr. Hichilema is based on the hatred that government has against the UPND leader and that it not on merit.

And the opposition UPND Chairperson has attributed its loss in the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya Parliamentary by elections to various illegalities by the Patriotic Front -PF- up to the election time in the two constituencies.

