COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ON CRIMES OF PRIVATISATION IS COMING- PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU
Lusaka- Thursday 1st October 2020
President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he will set up a Commission of Inquiry to help establish illegalities and crimes that were committed during the privatisation process done in 1990s and 2000s.
He said that Zambians had an opportunity to put the contraversial matter to rest and subject those that abused the process to Justice.
He said it was clear that certain elements took advantage of the government process to loot, plunder and enrich themselves from state assets.
He said there were also long-standing grievances that some workers have never been paid from companies that were liquidated or sold.
President Lungu was speaking at State House when he received a petition from students and youth groups who have requested the Head of State to help recover looted state assets and bring to Justice perpetrators of crimes committed under the privatisation process.
The youths marched from Freedom Park on Independence road to State House.
President Lungu said, besides the petition from the youths and the over 40,000 that signed an online petition, he had also received numerous representation on the matter from people across all walks of life.
He said he would soon direct legal and other experts to draft Terms of Reference for the Commission of Inquiry.
An exercise in futility. A waste of public resources and time all meant to divert attention from the rot in pf.
It is wasting national resources, for Edith Nawakwi was minister of finance that time, and when UDA was formed she was vice president and she allowed the suspect of plunder to National asserts to become her President..what is the logic here, meaning there’s full of jealous against HH.
I can’t wait to hear how Cold Storage was stripped and proceeds invested in Tarvens and Casinos.
It would also be meaningful to include FIC scandals and the 42 Fire Wheelbarrows!
Zambia is a failed country busy investing money in useless projects like the proposed commission of inquiry. If HH is not on next years ballot then the Southern Province will see the wisdom in joining those of us that have already indicated the desire to secede for the country called Zambia.
PETTY PRESIDENT CONCERNED WITH PETTY ISSUES. LET IT INCLUDE ON THINGS LIKE CORRUPTION AND HOW EL IS ONE OF THE RICHEST ZAMBIANS WHEN THE COUNTRY IS SLIDING INTO POVERTY.
DO NOT DIVERT OUR ATTENTION WE DO NOT WANT ECZ ONLINE REGISTRATION
Lungu criminal wanting to catch a non criminal.
You prosecute crime. You don’t appoint a commission of inquiry into it.
Does Edgar Lungu understand corporate liquidation? He clearly does not but wants to pretend. Who says every person owed by a business in liquidation has to be paid? If every person owed can be paid, why liquidate instead of continuing in business? Business is a risk. They don’t say that for nothing. It’s very common for some people not to be paid in a liquidation or for some people to be paid only a fraction of what they’re owed. That’s wht the free enterprise system is. You can lose some of your money, lose all of your money or recover all of your money. But nothing is certain.
Commission of Inquiry on FIC scandals is what is needed now, people have died in hospitals for lack of medicines and qualified personnel, we want to know who murdered them. Also Commission of inquiry on Gassing and on over inflated road contracts, fire tenders, ambulances and the 48/51 houses, as well as market fires, the fraudulent acquittals of RB,RC and CC, the illegal hounding out of the DPP from office, the appointment off ill qualified judicial officers, the refusal to pay back the money and abrogating of the constitution.
Ulabeya. Is the PF trying to prosecute the MMD Government for privatizing state companies or to repossess the companies that were sold. What are they afraid of.
Bring it on! Will see who will have the last laugh. As for HH who is the target, eyes on the 2021 ball. Do not be derailed by the mwankoles.