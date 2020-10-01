COMMISSION OF INQUIRY ON CRIMES OF PRIVATISATION IS COMING- PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

Lusaka- Thursday 1st October 2020

President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that he will set up a Commission of Inquiry to help establish illegalities and crimes that were committed during the privatisation process done in 1990s and 2000s.

He said that Zambians had an opportunity to put the contraversial matter to rest and subject those that abused the process to Justice.

He said it was clear that certain elements took advantage of the government process to loot, plunder and enrich themselves from state assets.

He said there were also long-standing grievances that some workers have never been paid from companies that were liquidated or sold.

President Lungu was speaking at State House when he received a petition from students and youth groups who have requested the Head of State to help recover looted state assets and bring to Justice perpetrators of crimes committed under the privatisation process.

The youths marched from Freedom Park on Independence road to State House.

President Lungu said, besides the petition from the youths and the over 40,000 that signed an online petition, he had also received numerous representation on the matter from people across all walks of life.

He said he would soon direct legal and other experts to draft Terms of Reference for the Commission of Inquiry.