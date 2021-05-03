The government has urged the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to arrest United Party for National Development (UPND) presidential spokesperson Mubita Nawa and a UPND cadre for defamation of the President.

A video has since gone viral, where Mr. Nawa acting together with another man a “Mulenga” was allegedly insulting and defaming the Republican President contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said that demeaning the Head of State in such a manner should not be condoned.

Hon Kafwaya said that Mr Kanganja must ensure that these two individuals are brought to book immediately, adding that with the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, the law has sufficient provisions to deal with such crimes.

The Hon Minister says the law further provides for admission of electronic evidence into the courts of law making it sufficient to deal with such issues through out the entire process.

“Let me also appeal to HH (Hakainde Hichilema) to stop teaching his cadres insults. The insulting lectures that he gave in Lukanshya is now bearing very bad fruits,” he said.

“I think that HH must now own up and indicate to the nation that he is tutorials in Lukanshya were terrible resulting in what we are seeing.”