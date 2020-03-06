Government says it plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument (SI) to deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it.

Speaking in Lusaka, Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said fake news is a danger to the development of the country.

“This Government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants to bring sanity in the usage of the cyberspace. What are we doing as Government and as a ministry to deal with this issue? I have proposed that I should sign an SI which will prohibit the generation of fake news as well as it’s circulation,” said the Communications Minister.

“I will happily sign this SI as it will help in the fight against fake news. It will also help us from abusing the cyberspace.”

Hon Kafwaya said it is important that citizens desist from abusing the cyberspace as this can destroy the country.

He emphasized that this is not meant to siphon the freedom of speech for Zambians.

“You can’t just sit and start generating fake news, news that does not exist. Generation of fake news cannot help us in any way as a country to develop this beautiful country,” he added.

He stated that staff in his ministry are already looking at this issue after he gave them an instruction to fight fake news.

He indicated that his ministry is closely working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to deal with people abusing the cyberspace.

“It is out of order to mislead the masses. Even those in the habit of insulting the President and other VVIPs on social media, we want to bring such negative vices to an end,” said the Communications Minister.