The announcement today of a second death of Covid-19 is very sad and extremely worrying.

With the previous 39 cases all of them had a trace, a link that could be established as to where they contracted the disease.

Today’s announcement has taken a huge turn, we have a case of someone in Kafue who contracted the disease and cannot be linked to the other 39.

What this means is that this gentleman who sadly lost his life contracted this disease from an unknown source, clearly now the disease is spreading in Kafue, and for it to spread in Kafue it’s already spreading in Lusaka.

This patient came into contact with various people in Kafue, with an incubation period of 10 days to show symptoms, he possibly came into contact with hundreds of people be it at a supermarket, hospital etc.

How about where he contracted it?

That will never be known.

So we need to acknowledge the reality that it’s no longer 40 cases, the 40 is just those tested and confirmed.

The real number is much higher and it will soon manifest itself.

The government needs to really consider temporarily closing or at least managing the flow of people into places like Soweto market, this is the kind of place where the disease is likely to spread rapidly.

Let’s all observe the rules of social distancing, hygiene, staying home as much as possible and investing in a mask and gloves to protect ourselves from this very deadly and frightening disease. -NDC MEDIA