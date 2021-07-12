By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has described as a joke the comparing of the cost of commodities in Zambia with other countries.

The Economics Association of Zambia –EAZ- has justified the stance taken by some PF officials to compare the cost of commodities in the country and trading patterns with other countries such as South Africa, Tanzania, Congo DR, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana and Angola.

Addressing the media at his residence this morning, Mr. Hichilema says such a crusade by the patriotic front is also a mockery on Zambians who are feeling the impact of the high cost of living in the country.

Mr. Hichilema argues that when compared with the said countries in the region, their income parity is way higher than that of the majority Zambians who earn very little wages.

