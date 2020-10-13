COMPENSATE FAMILY OF FRANK MUGALA OR INSTITUTE INQUEST-HUMAN RIGHTS

The Human Rights Commission have blamed police for acting negligently, recklessly and unprofessional in the brutal killing of a Chazanga Juvenile, Frank Mugala during the gassing incidences in February, this year.

Mugala, a grade Nine Pupil at Chazanga Primary School was killed by a stray bullet by a police office on February 13 on his way home from school.

According to an investigative report by the rights body, his death cannot be reasonably be justified and does not fall within the legally permissible circumstances.

The Commission’s Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga says the death of Mugala by a state agent in the name of a police officer is a gross depreciation of his right to life.

The commission has recommended that the state should compensate the deceased’s family for the loss of life occasioned by the reckless conduct of its agents or alternatively an inquest must be instituted.