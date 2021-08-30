CONCERNS ABOUT THE APPOINTMENT OF ANTHONY BWALYA AS PRESS AIDE FOR HH

Some people feel President HH should not have appointed Anthony Bwalya, who has been his Aide for months now, as his new special Aide for Press and Public Relations at STATE HOUSE because he has never been in the newsroom or indeed been to a journalism class or School.

I don’t think there is anything wrong with this appointment of Anthony Bwalya as Press Aide to the New President of the Republic.

I don’t think there is a prescription anywhere that dictates that a presidential Aide for Press and PR at STATE HOUSE must be a journalist.

If the arguement is on practice or precedence, then the arguement is not very strong as bad practices and precedences must fall.

The demand for experience for one to be appointed in that position which is not even technical can’t be used as a whip to marginalise and discriminate young people or those without experience but capable to participate in national affairs.

For 15 years, the same experience whip was used against President HH that he could not be president of Zambia because he had not served in GOVERNMENT and therefore no experience, that he had never been a ward councilor or party chairman therefore couldn’t straight vie for republican presidency among many political discriminatory and marginalizing tags against him

Yet some of these people with so called experience have experience in failing leaders and institutions.

Using the same failed people to do the same things they failed to do in ther past lives and expect change in the new appointment, is witchcraft.

I support the appointment of ANTHONY BWALYA as new president HH’s Press Aide as it breaks no legal or convention norm.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi