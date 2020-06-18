The Constitutional Court has joined the ruling Patriotic Front to a petition lodged by a Livingstone-based magistrate who wants the court to order the Registrar of Societies to deregister all political parties which have not held party elections from 2016 to date.

Constitutional Court judge Mungeni Mulenga joined PF Secretary General David Mwila to the petition after finding that the party has sufficient interest in the matter.

Benjamin Mwelwa, who is also an advocate of the High Court, has petitioned the Constitutional Court, seeking an order and declaration that any political party which was registered and in existence as of January 5, 2016 and which has not promoted and practised democracy through regular, free and fair elections, within its political party, has breached Article 60(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no. 2 of 2016 and therefore such a political party ceased to exist as a political party in Zambia on January 4, 2017.

He also wants an order that the Registrar of Societies deregisters all political parties for having ceased to exist as political parties in Zambia on January 4, 2017 and that they have violated Article 60(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act no.2 of 2016 and section 18(1) and (2) Act no.1 of 2016.

Mwelwa cited Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in the matter.

Mr Mwila applied to join the case, stating that the PF as a ruling party will be affected by any order or declaration that may emanate from the petition.

Earlier, the court also joined UPND secretary general Steven Katuka the petition after he demonstrated that he had sufficient interest in the matter.