CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULES THAT MINISTERS AND DEPUTY MINISTERS WHO WERE IN OFFICE IN 2016 AFTER PARLIAMENT WAS DISSOLVED TO COLLECTIVELY PAY OVER K4.7 MILLION

In this matter, United Party for National Development Secretary General Steven Katuka and the Law Association of Zambia sued the Attorney General, Ngosa Simbyakula and 64 others in the Constitutional for illegally overstaying in office.

In an affidavit in support of assessment of amount due pursuant to the judgement dated 8th August, 2016, Ministry of Finance Director, Policy Research and Standards Fides Muntenga says the Ministers will together pay back K4.7 million.

Muntenga says emoluments paid to the former Ministers and former Deputy Ministers have been duly computed for the period of May to July 2016.

She says the computation was arrived at after looking at the payslips of the former Cabinet Ministers and former deputy Ministers.

The State says the money that will be recovered from Ngosa Simbyakula and 62 others is for the period of May to July 2016.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka in November 2019 asked the Cosntitutional court to direct the Registrar of the Constitutional Court to assesses the amount of money that the Patriotic Front Ministers are required to pay back as directed by the court.

This was after the Court declined to re-open its judgement of August 8, 2016 in which it directed the ministers to pay back the allowances and salaries that they illegally acquired when they remained in office.

Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe on behalf of others maintained that the ministers pay back the money as no leave was sought in asking the court to review its decision.