By Dickson Jere

Concourt – Paramount Chiefs Gets Powers

Today, the Concourt, reaffirmed that the four Paramount Chiefs in Zambia have powers to install and discipline chiefs under their jurisdiction in accordance with their custom and traditions.

The Judgment was delivered after the four big Chiefs petitioned the Concourt for interpretation of the Constitution following the 2016 amendment. These are Litunga of Western Province, Gawa Undi and Mpezeni of Eastern Provinces and Chitimukulu of the Northern Province.

We – Dickson Jere & Associates – were privileged to be part of this case as Attorneys for Paramount Chief Mpezeni.